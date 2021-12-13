STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 473.53 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.03 points or 0.43% today to 473.53

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 6.65 points or 1.38% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.35% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 3.35% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 22.46% from its 52-week low of 386.69 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 20.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.35% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

--Up 19.62% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 74.50 points or 18.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1238ET