STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 473.53 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.03 points or 0.43% today to 473.53
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 6.65 points or 1.38% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 3.35% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
--Off 3.35% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 22.46% from its 52-week low of 386.69 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 20.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.35% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
--Up 19.62% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.28%
--Year-to-date it is up 74.50 points or 18.67%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
