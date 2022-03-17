STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.45% Higher at 450.49 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.04 points or 0.45% today to 450.49

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 15.37 points or 3.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.87% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 8.87% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.55% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 5.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.87% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.55% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 37.31 points or 7.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

