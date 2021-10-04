STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 450.77 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.13 points or 0.47% today to 450.77
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 4.26 points or 0.94% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
--Down six of the past seven trading days
--Off 5.27% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 5.27% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 31.90% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 23.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.27% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 13.88% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 51.74 points or 12.97%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-04-21 1237ET