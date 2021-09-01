STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 473.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.24 points or 0.48% today to 473.12

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.57% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Off 0.57% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 38.44% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 27.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.57% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.52% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 74.09 points or 18.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1235ET