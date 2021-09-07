STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 472.87 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.32 points or 0.49% today to 472.87
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 0.62% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 38.36% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 30.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.62% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 19.46% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 73.84 points or 18.50%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
