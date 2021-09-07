Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 472.87 -- Data Talk

09/07/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.32 points or 0.49% today to 472.87

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 0.62% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 38.36% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 30.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.62% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.46% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 73.84 points or 18.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 1235ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 4225.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 3620.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6726.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pDAX Ends 0.56% Lower at 15843.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 7149.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 472.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:20pToronto Stocks Marginally Higher; Ballard Shares Rise on Quantron Partnership
DJ
12:11pFTSE 100 Falls 0.5% Dragged by Big Dividend Payers
DJ
12:03pEUROPE : European stocks slip from recent highs, telecom deals in focus
RE
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ryanair, Hyundai, Adecco, Goldman Sachs, JD.com...
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS