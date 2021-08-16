STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 473.45 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.38 points or 0.50% today to 473.45

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Snaps a 10 trading day winning streak

--Off 0.50% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 38.53% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 28.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.50% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.60% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 74.42 points or 18.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1248ET