STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 473.45 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.38 points or 0.50% today to 473.45
--Fourth highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 27, 2021
--Snaps a 10 trading day winning streak
--Off 0.50% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 38.53% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 28.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.50% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 19.60% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%
--Year-to-date it is up 74.42 points or 18.65%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-16-21 1248ET