STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Lower at 415.01 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 12:46pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.12 points or 0.51% today to 415.01


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 31.32 points or 7.02% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 17, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 16.05% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Off 16.05% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 1.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.05% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 72.79 points or 14.92%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.51% 415.01 Delayed Quote.-14.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.46% 937.02 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
