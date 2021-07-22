STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 456.53 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.56 points or 0.56% today to 456.53

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 12.24 points or 2.76% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 10, 2021

--Off 0.96% from its record close of 460.96 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 460.96 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 33.58% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 22.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2021 closing high of 460.96 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 15.33% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 57.50 points or 14.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

