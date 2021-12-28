STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 488.50 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.01 points or 0.62% today to 488.50

--Third highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5.99 points or 1.24% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 0.30% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.41% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.30% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.41% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 89.47 points or 22.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1234ET