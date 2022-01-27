STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.65% Higher at 470.33 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.02 points or 0.65% today to 470.33

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 13.97 points or 3.06% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.86% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 4.86% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.82% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.06% from its 2022 closing low of 456.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.47 points or 3.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1236ET