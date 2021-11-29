STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 467.24 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.19 points or 0.69% today to 467.24
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 4.64% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Off 4.64% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 20.83% from its 52-week low of 386.69 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 20.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.64% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 18.04% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.74%
--Year-to-date it is up 68.21 points or 17.09%
