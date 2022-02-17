STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 464.55 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.22 points or 0.69% today to 464.55
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 6.03% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 6.03% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 404.99 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Rose 12.56% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.03% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.80% from its 2022 closing low of 456.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.92%
--Year-to-date it is down 23.25 points or 4.77%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
