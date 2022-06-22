Log in
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 405.74 -- Data Talk

06/22/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.84 points or 0.70% today to 405.74


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 17.92% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 17.92% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.71% from its 52-week low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.92% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.71% from its 2022 closing low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.06 points or 16.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1236ET

