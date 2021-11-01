STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 478.87 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.36 points or 0.71% today to 478.87
--A new record close
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 4.83 points or 1.02% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days
--Up 37.66% from its 52-week low of 347.86 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Rose 37.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 20.97% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 79.84 points or 20.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
