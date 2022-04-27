STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.73% Higher at 444.31 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.21 points or 0.73% today to 444.31

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 10.12% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.12% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 1.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.12% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 43.49 points or 8.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1232ET