STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 453.10 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.32 points or 0.73% today to 453.10

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.47% from its record close of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 1.47% from its 52-week high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 32.58% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 26.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.47% from its 2021 closing high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 14.46% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 54.07 points or 13.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 1243ET