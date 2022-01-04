STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 494.02 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.03 points or 0.82% today to 494.02
--A new record close
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 6.22 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
--Up eight of the past 11 trading days
--Up 24.80% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 23.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 0.82% from its 2022 closing low of 489.99 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 6.22 points or 1.28%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
