STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 478.36 -- Data Talk

12/22/2021 | 12:38pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.37 points or 0.92% today to 478.36

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.01 points or 2.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 2.37% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 2.37% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.95% from its 52-week low of 395.49 hit Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

--Rose 20.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.37% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.85% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.33 points or 19.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.92% 478.36 Delayed Quote.18.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.92% 1077.25 Delayed Quote.21.35%
