STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 478.36 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.37 points or 0.92% today to 478.36
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 11.01 points or 2.36% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Up four of the past six trading days
--Off 2.37% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Off 2.37% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 20.95% from its 52-week low of 395.49 hit Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020
--Rose 20.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.37% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 20.85% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.33%
--Year-to-date it is up 79.33 points or 19.88%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-22-21 1237ET