STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 467.50 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.30 points or 0.93% today to 467.50

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 13.38 points or 2.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 1.75% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.79% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 31.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.75% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.10% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 68.47 points or 17.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1233ET