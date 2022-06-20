STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 407.14 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.89 points or 0.96% today to 407.14

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 4.26 points or 1.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.64% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 17.64% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 52-week low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.64% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 2022 closing low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 80.66 points or 16.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

