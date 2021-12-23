STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 483.01 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.65 points or 0.97% today to 483.01

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 15.66 points or 3.35% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 1.42% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Off 1.42% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 22.02% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.42% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 22.02% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 83.98 points or 21.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

