STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 412.81 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 4.23 points or 1.01% today to 412.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 16.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.99 points or 15.37%

