Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 412.81 -- Data Talk

07/13/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 4.23 points or 1.01% today to 412.81


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 16.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.99 points or 15.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1242ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:18pBank of Canada makes a splash with developed economies' first 100 pointer
RE
01:13pWall St slips as hot inflation data rattles investors
RE
12:43pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 412.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 7156.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends 1.16% Lower at 12756.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 6000.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 3476.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 3453.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:18pRussia records slight dip in weekly consumer prices as rate meeting looms
RE
11:50aBlistering inflation report sets grim tone for U.S. markets
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
5Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

HOT NEWS