STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 431.58 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 4.96 points or 1.14% today to 431.58

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 12.70% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.70% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.99% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 3.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.70% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.99% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 56.22 points or 11.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1236ET