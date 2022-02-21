STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.30% Lower at 454.81 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 6.00 points or 1.30% today to 454.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 12.96 points or 2.77% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.00% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Off 8.00% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.30% from its 52-week low of 404.99 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 10.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.00% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 32.99 points or 6.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

