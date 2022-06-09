STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.36% Lower at 434.38 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 5.99 points or 1.36% today to 434.38

--Largest one day point decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 9.74 points or 2.19% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.13% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Off 12.13% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.13% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 53.42 points or 10.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1235ET