Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.60% Higher at 458.57 -- Data Talk

10/07/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.24 points or 1.60% today to 458.57

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.63% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.63% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.18% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 24.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 15.85% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 59.54 points or 14.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1237ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.14% Higher at 4098.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 3549.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 6600.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 1.85% Higher at 15250.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 7078.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.60% Higher at 458.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:29pEurostoxx 50 : European shares rally on cooling energy prices, construction sector gains
RE
11:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, Apple, Tesco, Sika, Fortescue...
06:20aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as -2-
DJ
06:20aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as Investors Eye US Debt Ceiling
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
4'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..
5Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

HOT NEWS