STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.60% Higher at 458.57 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.24 points or 1.60% today to 458.57

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.63% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.63% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.18% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 24.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 15.85% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 59.54 points or 14.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

