STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 454.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.72 points or 1.67% today to 454.12
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 11.83 points or 2.54% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Down eight of the past 10 trading days
--Off 4.56% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 21, 2021
--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 32.88% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 27.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.56% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 14.72% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.56%
--Year-to-date it is up 55.09 points or 13.81%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-20-21 1233ET