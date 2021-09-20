STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 454.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.72 points or 1.67% today to 454.12

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 11.83 points or 2.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 4.56% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 32.88% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 27.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.56% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 14.72% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 55.09 points or 13.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1233ET