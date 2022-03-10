STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.69% Lower at 427.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.33 points or 1.69% today to 427.12

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 13.60% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 13.60% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.92% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 0.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.60% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.92% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 60.68 points or 12.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1233ET