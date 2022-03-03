STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.01% Lower at 437.36 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 8.97 points or 2.01% today to 437.36
--Down eight of the past 11 trading days
--Off 11.53% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 19, 2021
--Off 11.53% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of 408.68 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 6.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.53% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 50.44 points or 10.34%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
03-03-22 1242ET