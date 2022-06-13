Log in
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.41% Lower at 412.52 -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 10.19 points or 2.41% today to 412.52


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 31.60 points or 7.12% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 16.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Off 16.55% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 9.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.55% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 75.28 points or 15.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1237ET

