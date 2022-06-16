STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.47% Lower at 402.88 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 10.22 points or 2.47% today to 402.88

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 18.50% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 18.50% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 12.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.50% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.92 points or 17.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

