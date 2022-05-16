STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 433.67 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.19 point or 0.04% today to 433.67

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 9.27 points or 2.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.27% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Off 12.27% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.50% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 1.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.27% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.50% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.13 points or 11.10%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1234ET