The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.02 point or 0.004% today to 463.62

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3.32 points or 0.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Off 6.22% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Off 1.15% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.08% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.15% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 8.08% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 38.73 points or 9.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

