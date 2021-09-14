STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 467.65 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.04 point or 0.01% today to 467.65

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.72% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 1.72% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.84% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 26.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.72% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.14% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 68.62 points or 17.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1233ET