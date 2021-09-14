STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 467.65 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.04 point or 0.01% today to 467.65
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 1.72% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Off 1.72% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 36.84% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 26.06% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.72% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 18.14% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.69%
--Year-to-date it is up 68.62 points or 17.20%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-14-21 1233ET