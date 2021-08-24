STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 471.79 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.09 point or 0.02% today to 471.79

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.85% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 38.05% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct 29, 2020

--Rose 27.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.85% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.19% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 72.76 points or 18.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1246ET