STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 1.56% Lower at 443.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.04 points or 1.56% this month to 443.35

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Feb. 2022

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 12.51 points or 2.74% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage decline since March 2022

--Down four of the past five months

--Today it is down 3.22 points or 0.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 10.32% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.32% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 1.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.32% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 44.45 points or 9.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1239ET