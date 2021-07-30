STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 1.97% Higher at 461.74 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 8.90 points or 1.97% this month to 461.74

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up 65.89 points or 16.65% over the last six months

--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since May 2013 when the market rose for 12 straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is up 0.23 point or 0.05%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 7.00 points or 1.54% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 2.10 points or 0.45%

--Second highest close in history

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.45% from its record close of 463.84 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 463.84 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 35.11% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 29.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.45% from its 2021 closing high of 463.84 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 16.65% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 62.71 points or 15.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

