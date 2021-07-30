STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 1.97% Higher at 461.74 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 8.90 points or 1.97% this month to 461.74
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021
--Up for six consecutive months
--Up 65.89 points or 16.65% over the last six months
--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021
--Longest winning streak since May 2013 when the market rose for 12 straight months
--Up eight of the past nine months
--This week it is up 0.23 point or 0.05%
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 7.00 points or 1.54% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down 2.10 points or 0.45%
--Second highest close in history
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 0.45% from its record close of 463.84 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 463.84 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 35.11% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 29.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.45% from its 2021 closing high of 463.84 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 16.65% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 62.71 points or 15.72%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-30-21 1254ET