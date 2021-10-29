STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 4.55% Higher at 475.51 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 20.70 points or 4.55% this month to 475.51

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 months

--This week it is up 3.63 points or 0.77%

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 22.61 points or 4.99% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.35 point or 0.07%

--Third-highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.47 points or 0.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 0.07% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 38.89% from its 52-week low of 342.36 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 38.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.07% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 20.13% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 76.48 points or 19.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

