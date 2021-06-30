Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 5.41% Higher at 452.84 -- Data Talk

06/30/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 23.24 points or 5.41% this quarter to 452.84

--Up for five consecutive quarters

--Up 132.78 points or 41.49% over the last five quarters

--Largest five quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 1999

--Longest winning streak since the 3rd Qtr 2014 when the market rose for five straight quarters

--Up 16 of the past 20 quarters

--This month it is up 6.08 points or 1.36%

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 56.99 points or 14.40% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Longest winning streak since May 2013 when the market rose for 12 straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 3.53 points or 0.77%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.53% from its record close of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 25.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2021 closing high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 14.40% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 53.81 points or 13.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1249ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:51pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Quarter 3.70% Higher at 4064.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Quarter 5.70% Higher at 3512.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pDAX Ends the Quarter 3.48% Higher at 15531.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Quarter 4.82% Higher at 7037.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 5.41% Higher at 452.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pEuropean shares end lower but gain for a fifth straight month
RE
12:14pGlobal shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of jobs report
RE
12:08pDow Jones Industrial Average : Oil rises on lower U.S. stockpiles, demand recovery
RE
12:06pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips as COVID cases jump; but marks fifth consecutive monthly gain
RE
11:42aU.S. index futures, European stocks suffer pandemic nerves as H1 closes
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of jobs report
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Exclusive-Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, FedEx, Intellia Therapeutics, Reckitt Benckiser, XPO Logistics...

HOT NEWS