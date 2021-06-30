STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 5.41% Higher at 452.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 23.24 points or 5.41% this quarter to 452.84

--Up for five consecutive quarters

--Up 132.78 points or 41.49% over the last five quarters

--Largest five quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 1999

--Longest winning streak since the 3rd Qtr 2014 when the market rose for five straight quarters

--Up 16 of the past 20 quarters

--This month it is up 6.08 points or 1.36%

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 56.99 points or 14.40% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Longest winning streak since May 2013 when the market rose for 12 straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 3.53 points or 0.77%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.53% from its record close of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 25.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2021 closing high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 14.40% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 53.81 points or 13.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

