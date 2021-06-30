STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 5.41% Higher at 452.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 23.24 points or 5.41% this quarter to 452.84
--Up for five consecutive quarters
--Up 132.78 points or 41.49% over the last five quarters
--Largest five quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 1999
--Longest winning streak since the 3rd Qtr 2014 when the market rose for five straight quarters
--Up 16 of the past 20 quarters
--This month it is up 6.08 points or 1.36%
--Up for five consecutive months
--Up 56.99 points or 14.40% over the last five months
--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021
--Longest winning streak since May 2013 when the market rose for 12 straight months
--Up seven of the past eight months
--Today it is down 3.53 points or 0.77%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.53% from its record close of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 25.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.53% from its 2021 closing high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 14.40% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 53.81 points or 13.49%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
