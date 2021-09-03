STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 471.93 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.41 point or 0.09% this week to 471.93
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 2.67 points or 0.56%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 0.82% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 38.09% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 30.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.82% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 19.22% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 72.90 points or 18.27%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
