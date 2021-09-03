STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 471.93 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.41 point or 0.09% this week to 471.93

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 2.67 points or 0.56%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.82% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 38.09% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 30.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.22% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 72.90 points or 18.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

