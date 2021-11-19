STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.14% Lower at 486.08 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.67 point or 0.14% this week to 486.08

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Today it is down 1.62 points or 0.33%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3.87 points or 0.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Off 0.79% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Off 0.79% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 25.70% from its 52-week low of 386.69 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 24.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.79% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 22.80% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.05 points or 21.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

