The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.33 points or 0.28% this week to 465.31
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 3.69 points or 0.79% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023
--Today it is up 4.97 points or 1.08%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 5.87% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 0.79% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023
--Up 21.52% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 8.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.79% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023
--Up 8.48% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 40.42 points or 9.51%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
