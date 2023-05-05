The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.33 points or 0.28% this week to 465.31

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 3.69 points or 0.79% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 4.97 points or 1.08%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 5.87% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.79% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.52% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.79% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 8.48% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 40.42 points or 9.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1242ET