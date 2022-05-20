Log in
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.55% Lower at 431.10 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.38 points or 0.55% this week to 431.10


--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 3.11 points or 0.73%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 12.79% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.79% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.88% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 3.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.79% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.88% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 56.70 points or 11.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1242ET

HOT NEWS