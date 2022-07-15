STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 413.78 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.34 points or 0.80% this week to 413.78

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 7.28 points or 1.79%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 16.30% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.27% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.30% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.27% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.02 points or 15.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

