STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Lower at 440.09 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.84 points or 0.87% this week to 440.09

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 1.14 points or 0.26%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.98% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.98% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.04% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.98% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.04% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 47.71 points or 9.78%

