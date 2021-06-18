Log in
News: Latest News
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.19% Lower at 452.05 -- Data Talk

06/18/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 5.46 points or 1.19% this week to 452.05

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down 7.28 points or 1.58%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 7.81 points or 1.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Off 1.70% from its record close of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 32.27% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 23.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 14.20% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 53.02 points or 13.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1259ET

HOT NEWS