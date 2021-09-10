STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.19% Lower at 466.34 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 5.59 points or 1.19% this week to 466.34

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 6.00 points or 1.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 1.23 points or 0.26%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 8.85 points or 1.86% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, July 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.99% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 2.00% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.45% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 26.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.00% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.81% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.96%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.31 points or 16.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

