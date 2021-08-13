STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 475.83 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.86 points or 1.25% this week to 475.83

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 21.09 points or 4.64% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.99 point or 0.21%

--A new record close

--Up for 10 consecutive trading days

--Up 14.09 points or 3.05% over the last 10 trading days

--Largest 10 day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 15, 2006 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 39.23% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 29.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.21% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.80 points or 19.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1245ET