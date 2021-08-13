Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 475.83 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.86 points or 1.25% this week to 475.83

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 21.09 points or 4.64% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.99 point or 0.21%

--A new record close

--Up for 10 consecutive trading days

--Up 14.09 points or 3.05% over the last 10 trading days

--Largest 10 day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 15, 2006 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 39.23% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 29.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.21% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.80 points or 19.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1245ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.32% Higher at 4229.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Higher at 3664.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.16% Higher at 6896.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pDAX Ends the Week 1.37% Higher at 15977.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.34% Higher at 7218.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 475.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pEBay Best Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:15pEuropean stocks log best winning streak since 2006, fourth week of gains
RE
12:14pFTSE 100 Closes Up Despite Fall for Oil Majors
DJ
11:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
5BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break

HOT NEWS