STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.48% Lower at 468.80 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.03 points or 1.48% this week to 468.80

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 1.56 points or 0.33%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Off 1.48% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 37.17% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 28.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.43% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 69.77 points or 17.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1246ET