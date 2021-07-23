STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.49% Higher at 461.51 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 6.77 points or 1.49% this week to 461.51
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 4.98 points or 1.09%
--A new record close
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 17.22 points or 3.88% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days
--Up 35.04% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 25.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 16.59% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.92%
--Year-to-date it is up 62.48 points or 15.66%
